Raj Memane’s Maharajancha Raigad uncovers Raigad Fort’s untold history

City-based historian, Raj Memane, has authored a new book titled Maharajancha Raigad based on in-depth research of as many as 92 Modi script documents/bundles from the Pune Archives. The book offers fresh insights into the 18th century administrative, military and cultural history of Raigad Fort, the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Swarajya’. Praised for its scholarly rigour, the book is a significant contribution to Maratha historiography. This battle followed the death of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and involved a prolonged power struggle between the Peshwas and the Potnis family or treasurers responsible for managing Raigad Fort on behalf of the Chhatrapati. (HT)

Unlike the Raigad Fort-related literature published by several scholars before Memane – which by their own admission is based on a study of only some of the 92 Modi script bundles available – Memane has meticulously studied all 92 Modi script bundles and extracted thousands of notes, and it is this exhaustive research that has culminated in his new book. Recounting a particularly moving experience during his research when he discovered an unpublished Modi script letter written by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself, Memane said, “Reading his words in the original hand was a deeply emotional and unforgettable moment for me…”

Maharajancha Raigad is distinguished by its methodical, evidence-based presentation; and includes rare, unpublished historical letters reproduced in high-quality facsimile format. The book focuses on the military and administrative structure of Raigad during the 18th century, particularly the lesser known but significant battle of 1772–73. This battle followed the death of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and involved a prolonged power struggle between the Peshwas and the Potnis family or treasurers responsible for managing Raigad Fort on behalf of the Chhatrapati.

“Through the Modi script documents, we get a clear view of how the six-month-long siege unfolded. From troop deployment, names of local commanders, weapons used, daily expenses, to the fort’s strategic chokepoints, everything is documented in minute detail,” Memane said.

Regarding the book’s in-depth look at the royal throne (Sinhasan) of Shivaji Maharaj, Memane said, “The throne was not merely a seat of power; it was the embodiment of sovereignty. The records mention luxurious fabrics used for its decoration, exact dimensions, and even the rituals performed daily in its honour. In 1797, Nana Fadnavis installed a new Nagarkhana (drum house) near the throne, marking Gudi Padwa; this detail too emerged from the Modi script texts.”

The book contains architectural details about Raigad’s palaces, courtyards (Sadar), granaries, sacred temples and buildings with a major highlight being the identification of the Vivek Sabha, a previously unlocated administrative building in the fort premises. “One Modi script letter gave exact reference points, allowing us to pinpoint the building’s probable location even today,” Memane noted.

In line with Ramchandra Pant Amatya’s famous edict, Sampurna Rajyache Saar te Durg (The essence of the entire state lies in its forts), Maharajancha Raigad also presents valuable records on Raigad’s water infrastructure. “Our ancestors understood that without sustainable water sources, no fort could survive. I found detailed repair orders for Kushavart lake and Gangasaar reservoir, dating back to the Peshwa era,” Memane said.

Furthermore, Memane’s book offers a detailed account of the fort’s artillery setup. “Readers will find comprehensive tables listing cannons, their placement, firepower and the ammunition stock maintained for them, offering rare insight into the fort’s defence systems. The book also documents staff appointments, salaries, temple management, and other day-to-day administrative activities, presenting a complete socio-economic picture of Raigad during the 18th century,” Memane said.

Explaining the inspiration behind this monumental work, Memane said, “Raigad is not just a fort; it is the soul of Swarajya. While we have many stories about Raigad’s glory under Shivaji Maharaj, the history of the fort in the post-Shivaji period, especially during the 18th century, remains largely unknown. I wanted to bring that missing chapter to light through original documents.”

Summarising the significance of his work, Memane said, “I believe history should be written not from hearsay but from authentic sources. My aim was to compile and interpret these Modi script documents in a way that is both scholarly and accessible to readers. This book is a tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a humble effort to preserve our archival heritage.”