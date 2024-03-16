 Rajendra Bhosale is new Pune municipal commissioner - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rajendra Bhosale is new Pune municipal commissioner

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Bhosale, the 2008 batch IAS officer, was the district collector of Mumbai Suburban. His previous posts include chief executive officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad, district collector of Solapur and Ahmednagar

The state government has appointed Rajendra Bhosale as the new Pune municipal commissioner on Friday. He replaces Vikram Kumar. Bhosale, the 2008 batch IAS officer, was the district collector of Mumbai Suburban. His previous posts include chief executive officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad, district collector of Solapur and Ahmednagar.

Rajendra Bhosale replaces Vikram Kumar as the civic chief. (HT PHOTO)
Rajendra Bhosale replaces Vikram Kumar as the civic chief. (HT PHOTO)

The state has made major transfers before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force for the Lok Sabha election.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, Kumar is transferred as the additional metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Kumar, the 2004 batch IAS officer, was appointed the PMC commissioner on July 2020, and later become the administrator on March 15, 2022.

His earlier posting was Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner.

Kumar said, “During last two years, I tried to compete most of the major projects in the city, which include 24x7 water scheme, sewage management project with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency which is known as river rejuvenation and Riverfront Development Project.”

Commissioner said, “There were challenges but despite the absence of elected members we as a administration work hard to give justice for the city. It is true that in the absence of elected members, we did not able to take policy decisions but tried to finish many long pending projects.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Rajendra Bhosale is new Pune municipal commissioner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On