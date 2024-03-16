Rajendra Bhosale is new Pune municipal commissioner

The state government has appointed Rajendra Bhosale as the new Pune municipal commissioner on Friday. He replaces Vikram Kumar. Bhosale, the 2008 batch IAS officer, was the district collector of Mumbai Suburban. His previous posts include chief executive officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad, district collector of Solapur and Ahmednagar. Rajendra Bhosale replaces Vikram Kumar as the civic chief. (HT PHOTO)

The state has made major transfers before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force for the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Kumar is transferred as the additional metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Kumar, the 2004 batch IAS officer, was appointed the PMC commissioner on July 2020, and later become the administrator on March 15, 2022.

His earlier posting was Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner.

Kumar said, “During last two years, I tried to compete most of the major projects in the city, which include 24x7 water scheme, sewage management project with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency which is known as river rejuvenation and Riverfront Development Project.”

Commissioner said, “There were challenges but despite the absence of elected members we as a administration work hard to give justice for the city. It is true that in the absence of elected members, we did not able to take policy decisions but tried to finish many long pending projects.”