‘Rape’ of Bengal monitor lizard is act of perversion: forest dept
PUNE The initial probe by Kolhapur range forest department into the alleged rape of Bengal monitor lizard by four persons in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in Maharashtra has revealed that it was an act of perversion.
Nanasaheb Ladkat, field director, conservator and chief investigator, STR, said, “It is a case of perversion and the same was put forth in the complaint. The accused are in judicial custody.” The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district.
The forest department had taken the accused — Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar and Ramesh Ghag — under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 on March 31 for illegally entering Chandoli National Park, which is part of the reserve, with one of them carrying a gun.
The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. Being an eco-sensitive zone, as many as 290 trap cameras have been fixed in the area to monitor the wildlife. The wildlife patrol on duty found one of the cameras missing and another camera detected that two persons had removed the camera while a third accused had a gun with him.
Ladkat said, “During probe, we found that the accused had allegedly raped a Bengal monitor lizard and recorded the act in a mobile phone. We have seized the evidence. The accused were produced before Devrukh court which sent them to five days custody.”
The Bengal monitor lizard is a reserved species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and if convicted, the four accused could be charged with seven years of imprisonment.
Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8. Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode. Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations.
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.
Five months after marriage, couple dies by suicide
PUNE A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. The couple has been identified as Akshay Ambilwade (25) and his wife Ashwini Jagtap (25), both residents of Dange chowk in Pimpri. The couple completed their matriculation (Class 10) exam from Khinsavara Patil school. The duo later started working at a jewellery shop. On the pretext of taking bath, he died by suicide inside the bathroom.
Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations
Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.
