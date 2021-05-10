Real estate developers worry slow vaccination may adversely impact sector

While the lockdown has already impacted many construction sites after workers preferred to return to their native places, the slow vaccination process has added worry to the real estate developers who feel the inadequate supply may further affect the sector.

“Under the second wave of lockdown which has hit us very badly, all sectors have been affected including real estate. Vaccination is the only solution and if vaccination drives speeds up, then we will soon see near to normalcy by the year end,” said Satish Magar, chairman of Credai National.

He was speaking at the webinar organized by Credai Maharashtra to guide developers during pandemic.

Those present on the occasion were Credai national vice president Shantilal Kataria and Anant Rajegaonkar, Credai national advisory board chairman Jitendra Thakkar, Credai Maharashtra president Sunil Furde, secretary Sunil Kotwal along with 854 members of Credai Maharashtra along with many developers from across the country.

In Pune, as many as 14.5 lakh persons have been given the first dose so far while the process has slowed down in the past few days due to inadequate supply of vaccines.

“Many home buyers in Maharashtra, who are caught in the second wave of Covid should be given a four-month extension for property registration and should not be penalized after the extension,” expressed Kataria.

“Construction workers, who are the backbone of the construction sector, are currently returning to their villages. Therefore, it is not possible to complete the construction on time. This sector is facing endless difficulties. Today, there are more than 12 lakh registered workers in Maharashtra and about 250 businesses are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector. It is our role to co-operate fully with the state government to prevent layoffs”, he added.

“The honourable high court has proposed the state government to consider a strict lockout to prevent the further outbreak of Covid-19 but if this is implemented it will have an adverse effect on the construction sector. If the labourers go back to their hometowns, then there will be a delay of several months to complete the projects,” Furde said

“Not only are the developers supplying groceries and other necessities to construction workers, if there is sufficient availability of vaccines, the Credai will soon undertake a comprehensive campaign to vaccinate the workers in proper coordination with the state government.” added Furde.