PUNE: A tragic road accident in the Dive Ghat area on the Pune–Saswad road claimed the lives of a 38-year-old man and his 12-year-old daughter after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle, police said on Tuesday. Reckless truck driving kills father, daughter; son injured

The deceased have been identified as Sundar Kailas Gangawane, 38, and Ananya Sundar Gangawane, 12, residents of Undri-Pisoli. Sundar’s 8-year-old son, Soham Gangawane, was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the family was returning from a devdarshan in Jejuri when the accident occurred.

“While descending from the ghat, a truck carrying construction material collided with their motorcycle from behind,” a police officer said.

The truck driver allegedly disregarded traffic rules and was driving at an high speed. The collision threw the victims onto the road; Ananya reportedly fell under the truck, while her father sustained critical injuries.

Police confirmed, “We have arrested the truck driver. He was not under the influence of alcohol.”

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. Preliminary findings indicate negligence and speeding as the main causes.

The accident has renewed concerns over road safety in the hilly Dive Ghat stretch, known for sharp turns and heavy traffic. An FIR has been filed against Hanumant Malkapure, 32, from Latur, at Phursungi police station under sections 106(1), 281, 125(b) of the BNS and sections 184, 119/177 of the MVA Act.