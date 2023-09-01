Maha-Metro records more than 2 million monthly ridership

Pune: After starting the Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court stretches on August 1, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has recorded more than 2 million commuters in a month. On an average, over 65,000 journeys were made every day between 6 am and 10 pm, Maha-Metro officials said on Thursday. The start of two routes from August 1 has helped Maha-Metro record more than 2 million commuters in a month. (HT)

The response is more on weekends as commuters avail 30 per cent discount on fares.

On August 1, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware to Ruby Hall Clinic stretch on Pimpri-Chinchwad-Swargate and Vanaz-Ramwadi routes respectively. The 11.5-kilometre route has eleven stops — Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park, PMC, Civil Court (elevated), Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Dapodi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court (underground).

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The facility has contributed to the empowerment of Pune’s public transport system. In coordination with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), feeder bus services will be started on more routes.”

According to Maha-Metro data, residents prefer metro facility on Saturdays and Sundays. Every Sunday, the passenger count exceeded 100,000. The busiest day for metro travel in August was the 15th, with 169,512 passenger trips. In August, the metro earned more than ₹3 crore in income. On average, the metro is earning more than ₹9 lakh every day.

More ridership on PCMC station

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station has the highest number of passengers, with more than 2 lakh commuters using the PCMC to Civil Court route. On the same route, the station with the lowest number of passengers was Kasarwadi, with 10,432 passengers.

On the Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic route, Vanaz station has the highest ridership at 153,235 trips. The station with the lowest ridership on the route was Ideal Colony, with 20,512 passengers.

Commuters prefer electronic payments

Of the ticket sales, 53.41% of residents purchased it through electronic payment. Remaining 46.59% bought paper tickets in cash. About 86% commuters bought paper tickets from windows and rest from metro kiosks. Similarly, 68% of digital ticket buyers purchased it via mobile, 8% through metro cards, 23% through kiosk machines and 1% in TOM (ticket operating machine). It has been observed that about 27% of people have taken “return journey” tickets.

Maha-Metro increases free Pune card to 15k

Earlier, Maha-Metro kept a cap of 5,000 cards for free. Now, it has covered it for first 15,000 people. So far, 11,000 cards have been sold, said Maha-Metro. The normal cost of card will be ₹177. There is currently a 30% discount on weekend travel and 10% daily discount for card users, besides 30% student concession.

Last-mile connectivity

Feeder bus service is available at PCMC, Bhosari, Dapodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Pune Railway Station, Vanaz. PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopadi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Mangalwar Peth, PMC, Garware College and Nal Stop are covered under covered under share autorickshaw service, to improve last-mile connectivity.

