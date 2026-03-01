Recover ₹146 crore from realty defaulters in 2 months: Collector

PUNE: Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi on February 26 directed revenue officials to recover ₹146 crore within the next two months from pending MahaRERA cases, warning of strict action against defaulters. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to recover ₹146 crore within the next two months from pending MahaRERA cases, warning of strict action against defaulters. (HT FILE)

The directive was issued to sub-divisional officers and tehsildars after the district administration reviewed the status of recovery in real estate regulatory cases. Officials said that a total 268 recovery cases are currently pending in the district, out of which significant dues remain unpaid despite earlier orders.

According to the administration, 126 cases were disposed of earlier, leading to the recovery of ₹202 crore over the past 10 months. However, fresh recovery certificates have been issued in 51 additional cases till January 2026, involving dues of ₹53 crore. With these included, the total outstanding amount now stands at approximately ₹146 crore, which the district administration aims to recover within a deadline of two months.

Dudi said that several cases have been pending for four to five years without effective enforcement. He instructed officials to initiate coercive recovery measures, including property attachment wherever required, to ensure compliance.

The action follows complaints from homebuyers who had approached MahaRERA seeking refunds or compensation due to stalled or delayed housing projects. Officials said recovery proceedings would be intensified to ensure that affected buyers receive their dues at the earliest.

In a related development, the authorities also reviewed pending recovery matters within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits, where dozens of cases are awaiting execution.

The district administration has made it clear that negligence or delay in executing recovery orders will invite accountability from concerned officers. “We have issued the orders and strict compliance is expected in this regard vis-a-vis recovery,” Dudi told Hindustan Times.