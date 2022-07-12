Red alert extended till July 15 in Pune district

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for Pune district till July 15. Along with Pune district, the weather department has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and an orange alert for Marathwada till July 15.

With good rainfall in the past one week, four dams near Pune city have reported a rise in water stock. According to the water resource department, Khadakwasla on Monday was 76 per cent full. And the water was released from Khadakwasla at 1,005 cusecs.

According to the department, Panshet reported 84 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla reported 22 mm, Warasgaon reported 75 mm and Temghar reported 60 mm rainfall in their catchment area on Monday. Now total water in four dams is 9.47 TMC.

Pune city also reported good rainfall on Monday. Rainfall in Shivajinagar was 27 mm till 8:30 pm on Monday. According to IMD, Lohegaon reported 17.4 mm, Chinchwad reported 26 mm and Lavale reported 35 mm rainfall till Monday evening.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that there are multiple systems which are active and will result in heavy rainfall in different parts of the state.

“The low-pressure area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. An east-west shear zone runs in lower and mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across North Peninsular India. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast,” said Kashyapi.

He added that because of this, isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa till July 14.

For Pune city as well, IMD has forecasted moderate rainfall in city limits and isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions.

Dams’ storage up

(on Monday)

Dam/Rainfall in catchment area

Panshet–84 mm

Khadakwasla – 22 mm

Warasgaon– 75 mm

Temghar –60 mm

Water in four dams –9.47 TMC

Source: Water resource department