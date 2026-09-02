Reel stunt on Pune-Bengaluru Highway lands two in trouble, SUVs seized

A social media reel featuring two newly purchased Toyota Fortuners has landed two men in trouble after they allegedly stopped the vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Bavdhan to film them, disrupting traffic and creating a potentially dangerous situation, police said on Tuesday. The video later circulated on social media, bringing the incident to the attention of the police. (HT)

The incident took place on August 27, when a traffic jam was reported between Balewadi and Bhujbal Chowk. The video later circulated on social media, bringing the incident to the attention of the police.

The Bavdhan police detained Somnath Ashok Kedari, a resident of Kusgaon in Maval, and Ajay Sambhaji Yadav in connection with the incident. The two Fortuners allegedly used while filming, bearing registration numbers MH14-KH-5644 and MH14-LU-1080, have also been seized by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector at Bavdhan police station, said the men allegedly stopped and positioned the vehicles on the highway without permission to shoot a video of the newly purchased cars.

“Their actions obstructed the movement of other motorists and created a potentially dangerous situation on the busy highway,” Pawar said.

Police said the vehicles were deliberately positioned in a manner that interfered with the flow of traffic, rather than the incident being a routine traffic violation.

The Bavdhan police have registered an FIR under Sections 285, 281, 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable provisions.