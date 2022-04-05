Registration status of 10,532 properties under scanner remains unchanged
PUNE The registration status of 10,531 properties under the scanner of police and Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office for irregularities will remain unchanged as the scrutiny of documents requires court’s intervention, according to experts.
The state government has ordered registration of First Information Report (FIR) against 44 officials attached to the different IGR regional offices for registering properties illegally, including land plots having bogus non-agriculture (NA) certifications.
The internal report prepared by the state government states that despite directives regarding registration of illegal constructions and mandatory certificate of RERA, the registrar offices were found to have gone ahead with the registrations in violation of rules.
Deputy IGR Govind Karad said as per the directions of the state government, a report regarding the violations has been sent to the government. Desk officer Sunil Jadhav pointed out that senior officials ignored the irregularities.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
