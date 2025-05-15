Remain vigilant, improve public engagement: Kumar to traffic police

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has directed city traffic police to remain vigilant to prevent traffic congestion and accidents. He also advised traffic personnel to strengthen public interaction to ensure smoother traffic management. Kumar, on Wednesday, addressed a function at Wanowrie to mark the completion of traffic management and soft skills training by all city traffic police personnel. (HT PHOTO)

The event was attended by joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma, additional CP (Eastern Region) Manoj Patil, and DCP (traffic) Amol Zende.

As part of the initiative, the Pune traffic branch has designed a comprehensive training programme covering soft skills, traffic management, preliminary medical aid, including CPR, and VIP security arrangements. A total of 1,104 traffic constables completed the training.

During his address, Kumar encouraged personnel to continue enhancing their skills by enrolling in various online traffic management courses to ensure more efficient handling of traffic across the city.

Kumar also directed them to take firm action against hooligans and habitual offenders, asserting that the authority of the law must be upheld.

While preparing for the monsoon, Kumar said, “Each traffic division must coordinate with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers, and they must study last year’s waterlogging spots and tree felling locations, which lead to traffic jams. The officials must keep ready the small water pumps, tree-cutting devices, and earth movers to respond to emergency situations on the roads.”