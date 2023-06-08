Repeat impersonator pretending as PMO secretary dupes man of 42 lakh

An incident has come to light form the Talegaon Dhabade in Maval taluka where a fraudster and his female accomplice cheated a man of ₹42 lakh promising him clearance of a new military school in Pune. A fraudster and his female accomplice cheated a man of ₹ 42 lakh promising him clearance of a new military school in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the accused Vasudev Nivrutti Tayade (54) is a repeated offender and was earlier arrested by Chatushrungi police on May 29, where he claimed to be Dr Vinay Deo, a deputy secretary with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and attended a charity event in Aundh.

After the news of his arrest was reported, Manish alias Meghend Hemkrushn Kapgate (42), a resident of Sakoli in Bhandara district came forward and and lodged a complaint with the Talegaon Dabhade police station on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, in May 2022, the accused approached the victim and introduced himself as a secretary with the PMO. He claimed to possess influential connections within the government.

The accused gained the victims trust and assured that he would get permission and approvals to establish a military school, for this he demanded a substantial amount. Kapgate gave ₹42 lakh to the accused over a series of transactions, with the impression that it would be utilised to expedite the necessary paperwork and clearances, said officials.

However, the accused failed to materialise his claims. Kapgate provided police with all available evidence, including bank transaction records and other relevant documentation.

Satyawan Mane, senior police inspector at Talegaon Dabhade police station said, “Tayade is a frequent impersonator; his arrest by Chatushrungi police alerted the complainant who immediately lodged a complaint. As of now we have booked Tayade and his wife and will take his custody from Pune city police for further investigation.”

According to Kapgate, they were introduced through a common friend. “I never met him but he said he has good contacts with senior officials in PMO as he works there.Believing his words, we approached him for our sainik (military) school proposal. Initially I gave ₹1 lakh and the remaining amount was given in three transactions,” he said.

According to police the suspect hails from Jalgaon district. In 2000 he appeared for the civil service examination in Dhule. However, he could not clear it. Later he opened an IAS coaching centre and started appearing as an IAS officer at various functions in the vicinity.

Shabbir Syed, senior police inspector at Crime Branch Unit 1 who had arrested Tayade in Aundh incident said, “This is his third offence in which he is found to have duped people by claiming to be an IAS officer. He uses the name Vinay Deo, who is actually an IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre.”

A case has been registered under sections 419,420,170,406 and 34 of the IPC.