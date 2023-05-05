Home / Cities / Pune News / Representatives from 19 countries visiting Pune to study PMC’s solid waste management system

Representatives from 19 countries visiting Pune to study PMC’s solid waste management system

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The representatives will be in the city for five days as part of the visit organised by the Centre for Science and Environment

PUNE: As the solid waste management of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is counted among the more efficient utilities in the country, 38 representatives from 19 countries are visiting the corporation to study its solid waste management system. Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar welcomed the representatives.

38 representatives from 19 countries are visiting the corporation to study its solid waste management system. (HT PHOTO)
38 representatives from 19 countries are visiting the corporation to study its solid waste management system. (HT PHOTO)

Patil said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi started the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan in the year 2014. This mission became a mass movement. The PMC also participated in it, and Pune city’s Swachch model was appreciated.”

Kumar said, “It is a proud moment for the PMC that not only at the national but also at the international level, Pune’s model is being appreciated. This will encourage the employees to keep the city cleaner.”

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “As Pune’s solid waste management is among the better systems in the country, various international representatives are visiting the PMC to study it. The representatives are mainly from African and Asian countries.”

The representatives will be in the city for five days as part of the visit organised by the Centre for Science and Environment. They will be briefed by representatives of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan as well as representatives of different Panchayat committees.

centre for science and environment solid waste management
centre for science and environment solid waste management
