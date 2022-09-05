Residence of Chapekar brothers to present stories of 2,000 freedom fighters
Tales of valour and patriotism will be showcased in the form of their photos, murals and information displays
The tales of valour and patriotism of 2,000 freedom fighters, most of them unsung heroes, are set to come alive at a proposed six-storey museum at Chapekar wada located in Chinchwad.
Now, a six storey museum and a memorial dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters will soon be ready. A part of this museum is dedicated to the Chapekar brothers, Damodar, Balkrishna and Vasudev.
Chapekar Wada was the residence of the revolutionary Chapekar brothers who were hanged for their role in the assassination of Plague Commissioner Walter C Rand and his military escort Lt Charles E Ayerst in Pune on June 22, 1897. Rand, an Indian Civil Service officer, headed the Special Plague Committee which oversaw the measures to tackle the bubonic plague epidemic in Pune. But the high-handedness of the British authorities and soldiers while framing and enforcing anti-plague measures caused public fury, leading to Rand’s assassination.
The wives of Damodar and Balkrishna Chapekar lived in the Wada for several years before shifting to PuneFor a while the Wada (which means a multi-chambered residential building of the old style) fell into neglect, but in 1982, the Krantiveer Chapekar Smarak Samiti (KCSS), a committee for the commemoration of the legacy of the three brothers, acquired it. It was renovated in 2005 with the help of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and the Samiti has now planned addition of an extension to it.
“We plan to build a six-storey building on the land adjacent to the existing wada where the saga of valour and bravery of more than 2,000 ‘krantikaris’ right from 1757, who are largely unknown, will be showcased in the form of their photos, murals and information displays,” said Padma Shri awardee and one of the trustees of KCSS, Girish Prabhune.
“We have 22 tableaus depicting events from the lives of the Chapekar brothers. Besides replicating the litho press and the other rooms in the wada like kitchen and the prayer room,” he added.
Other sections of the proposed building would showcase the “real history” of India through murals, carvings and photographs, covering several centuries from Gautam Buddha to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the later pre-independence era, he said.
As many as 24 landmark events including the Rajyabhishek (coronation ceremony) of Shivaji Maharaj would be presented in various forms, Prabhune said.
The history of the freedom struggle that is narrated today centers on struggle against the British raj, he said.
“But before the British had set foot in India, several communities (janjati) had spearheaded uprisings against foreign invasions and stood strong against their aggression and nobody knows about history,” said Prabhune,
That is why we formed a team to tell people the real history of Bharat and its grandeur,” explained Prabhune.
“We have so far curated a list of 1,500 revolutionaries from India and 500 from today’s Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal which were part of erstwhile India,” he said.
The exhibits on Chapekar Brothers will be completed in the next few months, while the entire project will be completed in the next three years
According to a Chapekar Smarak Samiti (CSS) member and Prabhune, the new section is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
-
IIT (BHU) signs MoU with DMRC to establish centre of excellence for tunnelling and underground space engineering
Adding another feather to its cap, the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to establish centre of excellence (CoE) for 'tunnelling and underground space engineering'. Director of the institute, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain further said that under this centre, IIT will offer undergraduate minor/major courses as well as post-graduate courses in the field of tunnelling and underground space technology. DMRC will offer short-term training programmes to train field engineers and construction supervisors.
-
Day after 22-yr-old’s murder in Bagalkote, police say situation is peaceful
A day after a 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, police on Sunday said that the situation in the area is “peaceful”. The deceased was identified as Mohammud Baghban, said a police official, adding the accused Bhadresh Mohit was arrested on Saturday night in Mudhol.
-
Drug bust in Goa: Two B’luru natives among five held
Two Bengaluru residents among five were arrested in Goa for possession of narcotics in separate raids conducted in the wee hours of Sunday, said police. The other three include two Tanzanian women and one resident of Gujarat, said police. Another 34 who organised the party, Bengaluru resident Wayne Davis was also arrested, said police.
-
ORRCA complains to Bommai over losses due to poor infra
Days after the Outer Ring Road Company Association wrote to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai complaining of losses due to poor quality of infrastructure, the CM on Sunday said that he will meet the members at the earliest. ORRCA represents all major IT and banking companies on the ORR stretch and estimates to have over a million professionals employed along the ORR between Central Silk Board and KR Puram corridor which measures about 17 kilometres.
-
Kolhapur airport to start flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Oct 5
After Scindia's visit, minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil on Sunday announced that Kolhapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru air service will begin from October 5. According to a flight to Bangalore, Patil will also be restarted while keeping some time gap. Scindia said the Kolhapur airport needs connectivity to other cities. Kolhapur airport is currently connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Tirupati. Recently, Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24x7 flight operations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics