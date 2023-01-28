Residents allege cracks in houses due to blasting activity at Chandni Chowk flyover project

Pune: Residents staying in the neighbourhood of Chandni Chowk flyover project have complained of houses developing cracks and window glass breakage due to blasting activity carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“NHAI has undertaken blasting operations as part of the construction of multi-storey flyover project since December last year. The blast activity begins around 1 am and our building complex shakes during that time. We have started assessing the damage caused to the building by the blasts,” said Santosh Deshmukh, chairman, La Valle Casa Housing Society, Chandni Chowk, adding that the blast activity on January 13 and 14 damaged a solar panel installed on the roof of their residential society.

“Even after taking follow-ups, the administration has failed to take any action. We wrote to NHAI on January 17 and are awaiting their response. The Hinjewadi police are yet to take action on our report,” Deshmukh said.

A spokesperson from Zinnea housing society located near the construction site said, “The midnight blasts have created panic among residents. Authorities should monitor and record vibrations and intensity of blasts to check whether it is carried out under the permissible limits.”

“The site has many hard rocks that cannot be broken with heavy machinery. Hence, we carry out low-intensity blasts that are permissible within city limits. We have taken steps to address the complaints filed by nearby residents,” said Bharat Dodkari, engineer, NHAI.

A PMC senior official from Project Department requesting anonymity said, “We are not responsible for the Chandni Chowk flyover project. The residents should reach out to NHAI.”

The multi-storeyed flyover-cum-bridge at Chandni Chowk will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,300 crore.