Citizens oppose waste collection unit at Moshi

PUNE According to the federation, the unit poses a health hazard to over 5,000 people living in the vicinity. (HT PHOTO)

Residents and the housing society federation in the twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad have strongly opposed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) move to start a waste collection and transportation unit in Moshi.

The PCMC has decided to initiate 16 waste collection and transfer units in the twin city. On a pilot basis, three such units were started in Kasarwadi, Kalewadi, and Gawli Matha areas last year. However, the area residents of Moshi have opposed the proposed unit on the open ground next to Silver-9 Co-operative Housing Society in Moshi.

Considering that, the Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation (CMPCHSF) has opposed the proposed waste collection centre in Moshi and written to the PCMC administration on Friday to scrap the decision. According to the federation, the unit poses a health hazard to over 5,000 people living in the vicinity.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of CMPCHSF, said, the decision has been taken considering the interest of the contractor.

“We appreciate the decision taken to start the waste collection units, but they have to be in isolated locations. There are thousands of people living next to the proposed location. This poses a health hazard to the citizens, and we strongly oppose the decision,” he said.

Another area resident, Bhushan Chavan said PCMC needs to plan the project considering the welfare of the citizens.

“Planning a waste unit in a residential area will always face opposition from the citizens. No one wants to bear the foul odour lingering inside the house round the clock,” he said.

Satish Kharat, another resident hoped that the PCMC shifts the proposed project location.

Mahesh Landge, a member of the legislative assembly from the Bhosari constituency has also supported the federation and requested PCMC chief Shekhar Singh to reconsider the location of the unit.

“The PCMC has started the garbage collecting units at Kasarwadi and Gawli Matha and both locations are distant from residential areas. Similarly, the units should be set up away from residential areas. Such units in the vicinity of residential areas pose health hazards. Health and well-being of the citizens is our priority,” said Landge.

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer, said, everyone wants their house and surroundings clean, but no one wants the garbage depot or processing units near their houses.

“We will look into the issue and see what can be done,” he said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad area daily generates 1,150 metric tonnes of waste, out of which 700 tonnes is dry waste and 450 tonnes is wet waste. Daily 700 tonne of dry waste is processed into electricity and the remaining 450 tonne of wet waste is converted into compost.