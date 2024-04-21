 Residents hold silent march against Mula River pollution - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
Residents hold silent march against Mula River pollution

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 21, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The residents repeatedly demanded that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) clean the water in Mula River. However, the problem continues even today, claim residents

Residents of Blue Ridge township in Hinjewadi, on Saturday, participated in a silent march to protest pollution at the Mula river. Earlier, in February, red blood worms were found in tap water at the township.

Residents of Blue Ridge township in Hinjewadi, on Saturday, participated in a silent march to protest pollution at the Mula river. (HT PHOTO)
Residents of Blue Ridge township in Hinjewadi, on Saturday, participated in a silent march to protest pollution at the Mula river. (HT PHOTO)

The residents repeatedly demanded that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) clean the water in Mula River. However, the problem continues even today, claim residents.

Akash Bokade, a resident of Blue Ridge township, said, “Mula River is the only source of drinking water for around 15,000 residents. When the township was built in 2010, the river water was very clean. Over the years, the pollution in Mula River has now risen to alarming levels. This year hyacinth is growing at a rapid pace. Hence the concerned residents organised a 3 km silent march from their township up to the Mula River check dam.”

Ravindra Sinha, a groundwater expert from Mission Groundwater, explained the catchment area and upstream region of river Mula.

“Scarcity as well as water quality are both major issues in the Hinjewadi suburb. Similarly, voice needs to be raised against sand mining from the river as well as debris being dumped on the riverbank,” he said. Hence, he urged the need for a federation of the Hinjewadi resident societies to be formed to take up all these issues forward.

Santosh Lalwani, from Pune River Revival, mentioned the need for a detailed research study to identify the source of contamination in the river. “A comprehensive approach will be required to get a complete solution,” he said.

At the end of this march, the residents took a pledge to adopt an environmentally friendly toxic-free lifestyle so fewer chemicals are released in the river.

Pune
