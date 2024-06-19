 Resolve Hinjewadi infrastructural issues: Ajit Pawar tells officials  - Hindustan Times
Resolve Hinjewadi infrastructural issues: Ajit Pawar tells officials 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 20, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Senior officials from various departments, including Finance, Industries, Urban Development, Public Works, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), as well as local authorities and representatives from the Hinjewadi Industrial Association, were present during the meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday instructed senior officials from concerned departments to take immediate action to resolve traffic congestion at Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park and improve infrastructure, including road widening, flyovers, and waste management during a meeting at Mantralaya, Mumbai.  

Pawar directed senior officials to speed up infrastructure projects to facilitate the establishment of new industries and ease the daily commute for employees and residents. (HT PHOTO)
Pawar directed senior officials to speed up infrastructure projects to facilitate the establishment of new industries and ease the daily commute for employees and residents. He highlighted that the Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park, developed in three phases by MIDC, is recognised globally as an IT hub.  

Pawar further emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing a conducive business environment and instructed government agencies such as PMRDA, PCMC, MIDC, and PWD to coordinate and resolve issues faced by entrepreneurs. 

Resolve Hinjewadi infrastructural issues: Ajit Pawar tells officials 
