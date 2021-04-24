IND USA
pune news

Restaurant booked for serving hokaah, food to customers

The manager and waiting staff of a restaurant in Pune were found serving hookah and food to customers on Friday even with the restrictions in light of Covid-19 in place
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:59 PM IST

The manager and waiting staff of a restaurant in Pune were found serving hookah and food to customers on Friday even with the restrictions in light of Covid-19 in place. The restaurant was identified as Deccan Galaxy, according to the police.

In the jurisdiction of Deccan police station, Deccan Galaxy was found to have been serving hookah along with food on Friday, according to a statement by Murlidhar Karpe, senior police inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station.

“As the possibility of tobacco present in the hookah found at the restaurant cannot be denied, four samples were sent for chemical analysis. Two hookah pots were seized in presence of panch,” read the statement in Marathi.

The restaurant was found flouting norms set by Maharashtra government as well as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

A case under Sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of Indian Penal Code, Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, and Section 4A, 21A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was registered at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

