Restoration work of iconic Shivaji Market to begin in May
PUNE The reconstruction and renovation work for Pune Cantonment Board (PCB)’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Market pending for the past one year on account of severe funds shortage at the board is likely to begin from the third week of May.
To be constructed at a cost of ₹2.29 crore, the project has received ₹1.19 crores from the state government, ₹25 lakh from the PCB, ₹50 lakh from cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble and ₹23 lakh from Shivaji Market Stallholders Association.
A massive fire broke out at the market on the night of March 15 last year which destroyed at least 25 shops in the fish and chicken section of the market.
Conservation expert and project consultant Archana Deshmukh Kulkarni of Nasadeeya Architecture and Conservation, said, “Tenders will be out in a week. It will be a complete restoration project of the market which is a grade I heritage structure. Post restoration it will become a model to be emulated for the rest of the markets in the country.”
Atul Chavan, chief engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), said, “The project is being renovated under the guidance of heritage experts. The funds for the projects have come and the work is likely to begin soon once the tender is released.”
The Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.
According to historical records, the structure was one of the highlights of Pune city during the pre-independence era and served as a platform to feed servants and the quarters of the then “white population” in the Pune cantonment area. Conservationists and heritage lovers have written about its Victorian Gothic style with high ceilings.
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Six dead, four injured in road mishap in UP’s Amethi; PM, CM condole deaths
Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were critically injured after their speeding jeep collided head-on with a truck near Babuganj Sagra under Gauriganj kotwali area in UP's Amethi district late on Sunday night, police said Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths. Superintendent of police, Amethi, Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram at around 12:15am.
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
