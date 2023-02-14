Restriction orders issued in district for Class 10, 12 exams

Pune: In order to maintain law and order at all higher secondary certificate (HSC) examination and secondary school certificate (SSC) examination centres in rural areas in the Pune district, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued a restraining order from 6 am on February 21 to 8 am on March 25, 2023.

The order is intended to ensure that there is no malpractice at the examination centre and that the examination runs smoothly.

The higher Secondary Certificate Examination (Class 12) will be held from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10th) will be held from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

In accordance with the collector orders, “No one other than teachers, officials, employees, and others associated with the examination will be permitted to enter the premises of the rural secondary and higher secondary examination centre in the district or within 100 metres of it. The gathering of two or more people is prohibited on the examination centre grounds. This order does not apply to candidates taking the examination at the relevant centre, officers appointed for the examination, employees, police officers, and employee, security officers.”

Additionally, within 100 metres of the examination centre, public telephones, STDs, ISD booths, fax and xerox copy centres, e-mail internet facilities, laptops, mobile phones, broadcast media or similar means of communication should be closed.

“Mobile phones, wireless sets, transistors, radios, calculators, laptop computers, and other similar devices are prohibited in examination centres, as is their use within 100 metres of the premises. In the event that this order is violated, legal action will be taken in accordance with the Indian Penal Code 1860 Section 188 Act,” Deshmukh stated in the order.