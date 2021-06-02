Restrictions remain at Lonavla, Khandala

Pune: The 7am to 11am lockdown restrictions remain in place at the twin hill stations of Lonavla and Khandala as Covid positivity rate stays at 22 per cent.

“From 35% to 40%, it has dropped to 22%, The active cases since the last 10 days are 114. Total Covid cases in Lonavla is 3,412 and number of discharged is 3,192,” said Dr Sourabh Gharde, medical officer, urban primary health centre, Lonavla.

The economy of the bustling hill station is badly hit with restriction on tourists since last one year.

“There is a public demand to extend relaxation, but no course of action will be taken unless the positivity rate is under control,” said Somnath Jadhav, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.

To keep strict vigilance on outsiders, entry and exit check post are manned by officials.

“People from Mumbai and Pune are regulars. Officials are on duty 24X7 to keep outsiders (tourists) away from the hill station,” said Dilip Pawar, senior inspector and incharge of Lonavla city police station.

On Wednesday, Lonavla city police collected a fine of ₹13,500 on 27 inquiries.

“Plastic shades for roofs are always in demand during the monsoon season. However, it is unavailable due to restrictions. The administration should allow such shops to reopen during the rainy season,” said Vishal Tilak, a resident of Lonavla.

Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional magistrate, Maval said, “The current restrictions are fine with the monsoon related work to be done in farms. Administration has considered shops selling pre-harvesting products under essential services, so no farm work will be impacted.