Retired RTO official dies in road accident

A retired official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was killed in a road accident on Tuesday at noon after the bike she was riding pillion on slipped in Bopodi.

The deceased woman was identified as Mangal Shankar Madne (59), a resident of Trimurti colony in Pimple Gurav area of Pune. She was riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband’s friend when the accident took place near the railway track passing through Bopodi around 11:55am on Tuesday.

“They were going to the bank to submit some documents for her pension. He lost control after applying break due to some reason and it made the victim fall off the bike and directly on her head. She died of head injuries,” said police sub-inspector Sambhaji Tambe of Khadki police station.

The accused was identified as Balu Ramchandra Karande (56) who has also sustained injuries.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Pradeep Nyayneet of Khadki police station.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 184, 132(1)(c), and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Khadki police station.