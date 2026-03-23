Revamped old terminal to open in May; annual passenger capacity to go up by 1.5 million

Pune - The old terminal at Pune Airport has been revamped and is set to return to service, significantly boosting the airport’s passenger handling capacity. A proposal seeking approval to commence operations will be sent to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in April. Meanwhile, the installation of CCTV cameras and signage boards is underway. Officials expect the terminal to become operational for passenger services by May. Pune, India - February 6, 2020: Pune Airport Story at Viman Nagar in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to Airport Authority of India (AAI) authorities, adding the refurbished terminal will allow the airport to handle up to 3,000 passengers per hour. On an annual basis, this translates to an additional capacity of around 1.5 million passengers. Currently, the airport handles over 10.8 million passengers per year.

Although redevelopment work began in February last year and was initially expected to be completed within eight months, the project experienced delays. Civil construction is now complete. Only minor electrical work remains, which airport authorities expect to finish within the next 8-10 days.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “The redevelopment of the old terminal has now been completed, marking a significant milestone in enhancing Pune Airport’s operational capacity. We will submit a proposal to BCAS in April to seek the necessary security clearance for commencing passenger operations from this terminal. Once the proposal is approved, which typically takes a few days, we are hopeful that the terminal will be made operational by May.”

A key feature of the redevelopment is the seamless integration of the old and new terminals. The upper floors of both terminals, including the Security Hold Area (SHA), have been connected, while work to link the ground-level areas is in its final stages. This connectivity will allow passengers to move easily between terminals and help authorities manage peak-hour congestion more efficiently. The expanded waiting area can now accommodate at least 500 passengers at a time, enhancing overall passenger comfort.

The old terminal will primarily handle domestic flights. Two additional boarding gates have been created for smaller aircraft such as ATR-72 planes. With air traffic peaking during nighttime hours, the new terminal often faces heavy congestion. The reopening of the old terminal is expected to ease this pressure, while international operations will continue from the new terminal.

Passenger convenience has also been a major focus of the upgrade. The number of check-in counters has been increased to ensure faster processing and reduce waiting times. The new terminal has 34 check-in counters, and the old terminal adds 14 more, bringing the total to 48 counters across both facilities. This expansion is expected to significantly speed up check-in procedures and save passengers valuable time. Additional improvements include converting the former arrival gate into a departure gate, installing four X-ray machines, expanding waiting areas, and adding new boarding gates.

“By integrating the old and new terminals, we have ensured seamless passenger movement and improved crowd management. The increase in check-in counters, expansion of waiting areas, and addition of new boarding gates will collectively enhance the overall travel experience. Our goal is to provide faster, more efficient, and comfortable services to passengers while preparing the airport to handle future growth in air traffic,” Dhoke said.