Revised ITI admission schedule announced, open till Sept 30

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has released a revised schedule for admissions to industrial training institutes (ITIs) against vacant seats across Maharashtra, The process, which began on September 12, will continue till September 30. The merit list will be published on September 21, followed by counseling rounds. This year, new trades such as mechanic electric vehicle and solar technician (electrical) have also been introduced, alongside training in 37 established trades. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state’s ITI admission process for 2025-26 had started on May 21, with five regular rounds, a central counseling round, and institute-level allotments already completed. The revised schedule offers another opportunity for students to secure seats, particularly in private ITIs, where institute-level admissions began on Friday.

This year, new trades such as mechanic electric vehicle and solar technician (electrical) have also been introduced, alongside training in 37 established trades. With most seats already filled and newer trades drawing interest, officials expect the remaining vacancies to be closed before the September 30 deadline.