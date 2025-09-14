Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Revised ITI admission schedule announced, open till Sept 30

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:18 am IST

The state’s ITI admission process for 2025-26 had started on May 21, with five regular rounds, a central counseling round, and institute-level allotments already completed

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has released a revised schedule for admissions to industrial training institutes (ITIs) against vacant seats across Maharashtra, The process, which began on September 12, will continue till September 30. The merit list will be published on September 21, followed by counseling rounds.

This year, new trades such as mechanic electric vehicle and solar technician (electrical) have also been introduced, alongside training in 37 established trades. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
This year, new trades such as mechanic electric vehicle and solar technician (electrical) have also been introduced, alongside training in 37 established trades. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state’s ITI admission process for 2025-26 had started on May 21, with five regular rounds, a central counseling round, and institute-level allotments already completed. The revised schedule offers another opportunity for students to secure seats, particularly in private ITIs, where institute-level admissions began on Friday.

This year, new trades such as mechanic electric vehicle and solar technician (electrical) have also been introduced, alongside training in 37 established trades. With most seats already filled and newer trades drawing interest, officials expect the remaining vacancies to be closed before the September 30 deadline.

News / Cities / Pune / Revised ITI admission schedule announced, open till Sept 30
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On