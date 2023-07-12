Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune hospital to get high-end Cyberknife equipment to treat cancer patients

Pune hospital to get high-end Cyberknife equipment to treat cancer patients

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 12, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The machine will help cut down long sessions of Radiation Therapy required by cancer patients which leaves them fatigued and nauseated

In the first-of-its-kind treatment facility for tumour patients, Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) will start using the robot radiotherapy machine Cyberknife in August. The machine will help cut down long sessions of Radiation Therapy required by cancer patients which leaves them fatigued and nauseated. The technology will be used for small and extremely accurate dosages of radiation to kill cancer cells by reducing the course of treatment to a week. It is useful in treating specific tumour cases, which need great accuracy, and damage to healthy tissues is reduced drastically, said the officials.

In the first-of-its-kind treatment facility for tumour patients, Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) will start using the robot radiotherapy machine Cyberknife in August (HT FILE PHOTO)
In the first-of-its-kind treatment facility for tumour patients, Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) will start using the robot radiotherapy machine Cyberknife in August (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Purvez Grant, the managing trustee of RHC, said, “We will be the first hospital in western India to have the Cyberknife and this will benefit several patients coming to our facility for treatment. The number of cancer cases has increased in the country and due to this it is required to upgrade the treatment facilities for these patients. The treatment using Cyberknife for children aged 15 years will be free of cost. For regular patients it will cost around 5 to 6 lakhs for three to four sessions,” he said.

Dr Grant further informed that with the help of the machine, even deep seeded cancers like those in the brain, spine, or prostate can be targeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out