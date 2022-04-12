Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said.
Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
During the pandemic, children were holed up in their house, which restricted their physical activity, and developed bone deformity due to lack of vitamin D.
Before Covid-19 and lockdowns, children with rickets coming to the hospital were generally from a poor socio-economic background where lack of nutrition caused the disease, but for the last one year, even well-nourished children from affluent families are also developing rickets as they were mostly prevented from playing outdoors, observed city paediatric orthopedic experts.
Dr Sandeep Patwardhan, paediatric orthopedic surgeon from Sancheti hospital said, “Normally, before lockdown we used to see five to six cases in a month, now we are seeing 30 to 35 cases in a month. Bone pain and deformity like bow legs are the usual symptoms for rickets.”
Nine-year-old Sumit Bhalerao (name changed), visited a hospital last week with complaints of muscle and joint pain. His mother said, “We noticed a change in his walk for two weeks and then we noticed the slight change in his legs. But, in a month’s time, the change in his walk and shape of his legs were alarmingly noticeable. Doctors diagnosed him with rickets and after a treatment of six months he is back to normal.”
Dr Patwardhan, who treated Sumit, said,“If a child is standing up straight and knees are touching and ankles are apart then you call it knock legs. When a child’s knees stay wide apart even when the ankles are together, it is called bow legs. Lack of vitamin D and obesity are the causes. During the lockdown, many children were prevented from playing outdoors. This led to lack of vitamin D. Also, this has led to a rise in obesity among children. This led to an exponential rise in rickets cases.”
Dr Aniket Patil, an orthopedic surgeon from Noble Hospital, said, “The rise in rickets case in mainly due to lack of exposure to sunlight and obesity, which was observed during the lockdown, as movement in children was restricted. This can be treated with medications, physiotherapy and in some rare cases with surgery.”
Priyanka Patil, senior physiotherapist at HealYos Physiotherapy said, “The muscular disorder is seen in children between 3 and 8-years. Their walking pattern was affected due to restricted movement. For those who are coming to us with such complaints, we are giving them some play activities that should be done on an open ground.”
-
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
-
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
-
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
-
Chhattisgarh govt grants final approval for Parsa Mining Project
The Chhattisgarh government has granted the final approval of non-forestry use of land and coal mining for Parsa Opencast Coal Mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Department granted approval for mining with 15 conditions, which are mentioned in the approval order. The Parsa coal block has been allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.
-
Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees
A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees. This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about ₹1 crore, as a gift.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics