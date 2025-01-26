Menu Explore
Road accident victim delivers child, dies; Family donates her organs

ByVicky Pathare
Jan 26, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The family of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who delivered a healthy child after suffering brain injury in a road mishap before being declared brain dead by doctors, donated her organs to three patients

Pune: The family of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who delivered a healthy child after suffering brain injury in a road mishap before being declared brain dead by doctors, donated her organs to three patients.

The family of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who delivered a healthy child after suffering brain injury in a road mishap before being declared brain dead by doctors, donated her organs to three patients. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The family of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who delivered a healthy child after suffering brain injury in a road mishap before being declared brain dead by doctors, donated her organs to three patients. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased donor from Ahmednagar was 38-week-pregnant and met with a road accident on January 20. She was admitted to a local hospital and shifted to Manipal Hospital, Kharadi the next day. She delivered a child at the hospital and the family shifted her to DPU Super Specialty Hospital on January 23. Doctors declared her brain dead on the same day. Later, as per the family’s request, the hospital team on January 24 retrieved two kidneys, one liver and two corneas, said Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune officials.

The DPU team on Friday successfully performed a renal transplant on a 29-year-old woman. The liver was transplanted to a 50-year-old male suffering from end-stage liver cancer and liver cirrhosis. He was on the waiting list for the past two years. The second kidney was allocated to a patient from Nine Pearl Hospital, Nashik. Two corneas were allocated to recipients on the waiting list, said Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, ZTCC Pune.

Dr Vrishali Patil of DPU hospital said, “Organ donation demonstrates extraordinary courage and compassion.”

