Road accidents rise marginally in Maharashtra in 2025, fatalities dip

Between January and November, the state reported 33,002 road accidents, up by 218 cases, or 0.66%, from 32,784 accidents during the same period in 2024. In contrast, deaths due to road accidents fell from 14,185 last year to 14,066 this year, a reduction of 119 fatalities or 0.83%.

Officials said despite the dip in fatalities, over 14,000 deaths in just 11 months underline the scale of the problem, they added.

The transport department said special round-the-clock enforcement drives are being carried out on accident-prone stretches such as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway. These drives focus on offences including overspeeding, drunken driving and lane violations.

Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner, said technology-led enforcement has helped improve compliance. “Action is being taken against violators through the integrated traffic management system. Helmet enforcement will be intensified further. The state has set a target of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030,” he said, urging motorists and pedestrians to strictly follow traffic rules.

The impact of sustained enforcement is most visible on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. From January to November 2024, the stretch recorded 82 deaths due to accidents. In the corresponding period this year, fatalities dropped to 61, a decline of 21 deaths or nearly 26%. The number of accidents on the expressway also fell from 66 to 54, officials said.

Several districts have reported improvements as well. Nagpur city saw a 21% reduction in accident-related deaths, followed by Palghar at 20%, Amravati at 17%, Pune at 15%, Dhule at 14% and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 12%.

While the reduction in fatalities offers some relief, officials said the increase in overall accidents remains a concern and stressed that sustained public cooperation is crucial for long-term improvements in road safety.

Road accidents

(Between January and November)

2025

Total accidents: 33,002

Fatalities: 14,066

2024

Total accidents: 32,784

Fatalities: 14,185

Year-on-year change

Accidents up by 218 (0.66%)

Deaths down by 119 (0.83%)

(Source: Transport department)