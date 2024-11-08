Menu Explore
Robbers loot gold valuables worth 1.33 lakh from shop

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 08, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Police have charged two unidentified persons for allegedly barging into medical store and whisking away gold chain and ring estimated to be worth ₹1.33 lakh belonging to owner

PUNE Police have charged two unidentified persons for allegedly barging into a medical store and whisking away gold chain and ring estimated to be worth 1.33 lakh belonging to owner.

The incident took place on November 5 and the victim has been identified as Mayur Dahibhate, 30.

The accused forcibly gained entry inside the medical store armed with weapons, snatched the valuables on the victim and fled, said police.

The FIR was lodged on November 6 at Warje police station under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309 (4) (5) (6), 3 (5), Arms Act 4 (25) and police Act 37 (1) (3) and 135.

No arrests have been made so far, said police.

