 Robbers strike jewellery shop in Hinjewadi, attack owner - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi
Robbers strike jewellery shop in Hinjewadi, attack owner

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 05, 2024 06:56 AM IST

On entering the shop, they faced resistance after which one of them attacked the shop owner with a gun and robbed valuables worth ₹16,000 and then fled from the spot

A gang of three unidentified robbers broke open a jewellery shop in Hinjewadi at gunpoint on Friday morning. The robbers barged into the Shivmudra jewellery shop at Lakshmi Chowk at around 10 am, said police.

Senior police inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of Hinjewadi police station where the FIR has been lodged said that jeweller was alone in the shop when the robbery took place. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On entering the shop, they faced resistance after which one of them attacked the shop owner with a gun and robbed valuables worth 16,000 and then fled from the spot.

Senior police inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of Hinjewadi police station where the FIR has been lodged said that jeweller was alone in the shop when the robbery took place.

“The robbers forced their entry into the shop, attacked him with a gun and injured him. We are looking for more clues as the entire act has been captured on CCTV,” he said.

Monday, August 05, 2024
