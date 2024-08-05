Robbers strike jewellery shop in Hinjewadi, attack owner

A gang of three unidentified robbers broke open a jewellery shop in Hinjewadi at gunpoint on Friday morning. The robbers barged into the Shivmudra jewellery shop at Lakshmi Chowk at around 10 am, said police. Senior police inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of Hinjewadi police station where the FIR has been lodged said that jeweller was alone in the shop when the robbery took place. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On entering the shop, they faced resistance after which one of them attacked the shop owner with a gun and robbed valuables worth ₹16,000 and then fled from the spot.

“The robbers forced their entry into the shop, attacked him with a gun and injured him. We are looking for more clues as the entire act has been captured on CCTV,” he said.