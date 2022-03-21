Robbing cases: Police intensify patrolling on Pashan hill

PUNE The Chatuhshrungi police have intensified patrolling at isolated spots in and around Pashan hill after an incident of a couple getting robbed by three persons on the green belt was reported on Friday. An FIR has been lodged by the robbed couple. Pashan hill is a popular destination for walkers.

According to the police, the robbery occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the victims, youth and his girlfriend, were sitting at an isolated place on the hill. The accused accosted the couple and physically assaulted them before forcing the duo to pay ₹76,000 through a digital payment app.

Pashan resident Manoj Agarwal said, “Patrolling should increase on the hill following rise in incidents by robbers and anti-social elements. Steps should be taken to ensure walkers feel safe when they use the green belt.”

Police station incharge Rajkumar Wakchoure said, “We have increased patrolling and are keeping a close tab on activities in the hill areas under our jurisdiction. The robbery case will be cracked soon.”

On December 17, 2021, a 34-year-old man and his 32-year-old female colleague, who had gone for a walk at Pashan hill, were beaten with wooden sticks by three unidentified persons and robbed of their valuables, cell phones, and cash.

In August 2021, a young photographer was robbed of his camera equipment, cell phone, jewellery, and cash on Baner hill located opposite Pashan Hill. Instances of robberies at hills like Vetal tekdi, Hanuman tekdi, Taljai and Bhamburda have been reported in the past. Residents of NIBM and Mohammadwadi have complained of anti-social elements involved in binge drinking on neighbouring hills and seek CCTV camera installation as a security measure.