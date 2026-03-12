Rohit Tilak set to quit Congress, likely to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Congress leader Rohit Tilak, great-grandson of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, is set to quit the party and is likely to join chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the coming days. Tilak also revealed that the Shiv Sena had earlier approached him with an offer for a Rajya Sabha seat. (HT)

Speaking to reporters, Tilak said differences with Congress leadership widened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award three years ago.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the Lokmanya Award, the Congress leadership distanced itself from me. I tried to explain that the award is not associated with any political party and is given to people from various walks of life, but the party maintained its distance,” Tilak said.

“The Shiv Sena approached me and offered a Rajya Sabha seat. I was surprised that Eknath Shinde was giving me an opportunity based on my work. However, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi had fielded senior leader Sharad Pawar, we decided not to file the nomination,” Tilak said.

He added that Shinde’s decision to respect Pawar’s candidature was appropriate. “The Tilak family also shares good relations with Pawar, so we decided not to proceed with the nomination,” he said.

Tilak indicated that he is now inclined to work with Shiv Sena in the future. “Lokmanya Tilak does not belong to any one party. He worked for the country’s freedom, and leaders from all parties consider him an inspiration,” he said.

A relatively young Congress leader, Tilak, was given the party ticket twice for the Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Pune but was defeated by the late BJP leader Girish Bapat.

While the Tilak family has largely remained associated with Congress since Independence, there have been political differences within the family. Rohit Tilak’s relative, the late MLA Mukta Tilak, was with the BJP, and his cousin Kunal Tilak is currently a BJP corporator in Pune.