Rottweiler attacks retired ACP, Pune police book owner
A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was out for his morning walk on Wednesday was attacked by a Rottweiler dog. Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR is admitted at Jupiter hospital, said police.
Chaturshringi police have registered case against the dog’s owner,Tushar Bhagat (32) and his father.
According to official, the incident took place on Wednesday at 7.30 am in Baner. Kalgutrkar was out for his walk along with his dog. Bhagat too was out with his Rottweiler. His dog attacked the Kalgutrkar’s dog. Kalgutrkar tried to save his dog, when the Rottweiler pounced him and bit his left hand. He was rushed to the hospital.
According to the complainant, he had approached Bhagat two months ago and informed him that Rottweiler’s are not allowed in residential areas, owing to their fierce and aggressive nature.
A case under 338, 279 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.
Senior police inspector RajKumar Waghchaure said, As per the information given by the complainant, we have registered case against dog owners under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.
PMRDA razes 9 illegal constructions at Kesnand
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday demolished nine illegal constructions located at Kesnand. A PMRDA official requesting anonymity said, “The PMRDA is continuing its drive against illegal constructions. With the help of five earth movers, the authorities demolished nine illegal constructions. Before taking the extreme step, the PMRDA had issued notices to the owners of these properties.” The PMRDA, on Thursday, also released a statement requesting citizens to not conduct illegal constructions.
Four arrested in robbery attempt at Pune station
The Pune police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbery attempt near Pune station area. The accused were identified as Mayur Rathod (21) from Yerawada,Suresh Bapu Sakat (19) from Pune station , Sarfaraj Mehbob Makandar (29) from Belgaon and Suresh Babudas Vaishnav (26) from Hadapsar. The incident took place on Wednesday night, when a police informer confirmed that Rathod along with others were in Pune station area and would attempt to rob people.
