Rottweiler attacks retired ACP, Pune police book owner

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was out for his morning walk on Wednesday was attacked by a Rottweiler dog. Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR is admitted at Jupiter hospital, said police.

Chaturshringi police have registered case against the dog’s owner,Tushar Bhagat (32) and his father.

According to official, the incident took place on Wednesday at 7.30 am in Baner. Kalgutrkar was out for his walk along with his dog. Bhagat too was out with his Rottweiler. His dog attacked the Kalgutrkar’s dog. Kalgutrkar tried to save his dog, when the Rottweiler pounced him and bit his left hand. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to the complainant, he had approached Bhagat two months ago and informed him that Rottweiler’s are not allowed in residential areas, owing to their fierce and aggressive nature.

A case under 338, 279 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Senior police inspector RajKumar Waghchaure said, As per the information given by the complainant, we have registered case against dog owners under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.