RPF-GRP bust gang in 8 lakh train theft; five arrested

Five Sansi gang members were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 233 grams of gold, worth ₹8.14 lakh, from a woman traveling on train No. 16505 between Sangli and Miraj on November 26. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kuldeep, 34, Ajay, 36, and Hawa Singh, 65, from Jind, Haryana, and Amit Kumar, 35, and Monu, 32, from Bhiwani, Haryana. During interrogation, all five confessed to stealing the gold from the passenger. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrests were made in a joint operation carried out by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Pune Division, Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB/PA), the Tejaswini CPDS Team, Local Crime Branch (LCB) Pune, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) Miraj, and the theft was reported on the Gandhidham–Bengaluru Express.

According to the Pune railway division, after the victim’s complaint, GRP Miraj registered a case under Crime No. 117/2025, invoking Sections 303 and 305(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Consequently, with the matter considered serious, Pune division activated its specialised Tejaswini CPDS team and launched a multi-layered investigation. Soon, CCTV footage from Miraj Yard provided the first vital clue, which helped investigators identify one of the suspects. Additionally, technical surveillance—including dump data analysis and tower location mapping—helped trace eight suspects to the Sangli bus stand.

Acting on intelligence inputs, teams tracked the movement of five key suspects from Sangli to Kolhapur and subsequently to the Goa airport. Continuous monitoring revealed that the group boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 542 from Goa to New Delhi on November 30. In swift coordination with RPF Pune, GRP Pune, and the Delhi Crime Branch, all five accused were detained at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) soon after their arrival.

A joint RPF-GRP unit from Pune took custody of the accused the same day and brought them back to Pune for further legal proceedings.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen gold ornaments, and GRP Miraj is continuing the investigation to uncover any larger network or previous crimes linked to the gang.