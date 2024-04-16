 RTE admission registration process starts from today - Hindustan Times
RTE admission registration process starts from today

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Sharad Gosavi, state director of primary education, on Monday announced that the process of giving admission to 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education Act (RTE) will start from April 16. Parents can apply online, by visiting the website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal, for their child’s admission from April 16 to April 30.

Sharad Gosavi, state director of primary education, on Monday announced that the process of giving admission to 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education Act (RTE) will start from April 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
News / Cities / Pune / RTE admission registration process starts from today
