RTE admission restarts, 11k parents file application form on first day

The state school education department received more than 11,000 applications in just a few hours after the admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for the academic year 2024-25 restarted in Maharashtra from Friday. Pune topped the list with about 2,600 applications. The state government had amended RTE implementation rules in February making private schools within a one kilometre vicinity of a government or aided school not obligated to provide admission under the quota. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state government had amended RTE implementation rules in February making private schools within a one kilometre vicinity of a government or aided school not obligated to provide admission under the quota. The RTE admission process in Maharashtra reverted to the original system with 25 per cent seats in self-financed and private schools reserved under the quota for students from economically backward sections of the society with fee reimbursed by the government, after the Bombay High Court stayed the amendment.

The education department has given May 31 as deadline to fill the RTE admission application. The application form is available on official website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rte_index_new.

The admission process is implemented for 102,436 seats in 9,139 English medium schools in the state. The number of schools, available seats and students who have applied has been updated on the website of the education department. As parents are inclined towards English medium schools, it is expected that also around 3 to 4 lakh parents will apply for RTE admission like last year.

“It is a great relief that the state government has restarted the RTE admission process after adding English medium schools in the list. I have filled up the application form for our daughter’s admission in Class 1,” said Kedar Mane, a parent.