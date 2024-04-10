RTE admissions to begin next week, 53 schools not registered

While admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will begin in the next four to five days despite government holidays, it has come to light that as many as 53 schools in Pune have not registered for RTE admission and are refusing to grant admission under the RTE. So much so that the state education department is now making efforts to include these schools in the RTE process. The government recently amended the RTE Act, and schools are refraining from participating in the RTE admission process due to the change in fee reimbursement rules. (HT PHOTO)

While a deadline was given for school registration for RTE admission, many self-financed schools did not register for the RTE admission. The government recently amended the RTE Act, and schools are refraining from participating in the RTE admission process due to the change in fee reimbursement rules. This year, 75,856 schools in the state have registered and more than 9.70 lakh seats will be available for RTE admission.

According to the information shared by education officials of the Pune Zilla Parishad, 5,248 schools are eligible for RTE admission in Pune district. Of the 5,248 schools, 5,195 schools have registered while the remaining 53 schools are refusing to login for RTE admission. The education department however is trying to get these schools to register for RTE admission.

“The work of starting student registration for RTE admission is being carried out through the NIC. We are trying to start student registration in the current week. However, if there is a delay due to some reason, the process of student registration will definitely be started in the next week,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director, primary education.