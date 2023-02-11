RTO fines 3,185 motorists, collects 6.30 lakhs over 10 months

In a speed control vigil of the Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Solapur and Pune-Nashik state highways undertaken by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) over the past 10 months, as many as 3,185 motorists have been fined for overspeeding, and an aggregate fine of Rs6.30 lakhs has been collected from them.

The motorists were found speeding at 160 to 180 kilometres per hour in violation of the speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on highways and 50 kilometres per hour in the ghat sections of highways fixed by the union ministry of surface transport and highways. Speed guns were used to fine the overspeeding vehicles between April 2022 and the end of January 2023.

During the drive, the RTO authorities also fined drivers and passengers for not wearing the mandatory seatbelt in addition to overspeeding. After slapping the fines, the RTO authorities counselled the errant drivers and passengers about safety measures to be adopted while driving, including following the speed limits.

The RTO authorities attribute accidents taking place on highways to overspeeding and human error. “It is seen that in order to cut down on travel time, drivers resort to full speeds which increase the danger of accidents. The drivers must follow speed limit norms so that the lives of co-passengers are also not at stake. Action against overspeeding will continue in the future as well,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had directed all state agencies to undertake enforcement and awareness drives on state highways to increase the travel safety of commuters. The government had directed road authorities to conduct a survey of accident-prone ‘black’ spots and take stringent action against overspeeding, lane-cutting and wrong parking as part of heightened road safety measures.