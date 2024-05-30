RTO launches drive to fine transport vehicles operating sans fitness certificate

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) has formed squads to check fitness certificate of transport category vehicles. The action comes after the Maharashtra transport department issued an order on Monday slapping fines of ₹ 50 per day on autorickshaws and private tourist buses operating without fitness certificates. (HT PHOTO)

The action comes after the Maharashtra transport department issued an order on Monday slapping fines of ₹50 per day on autorickshaws and private tourist buses operating without fitness certificates.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The department’s decision has upset rickshaw drivers in the city.

“The fine will put additional financial burden on rickshaw drivers who are already facing competition from app-based autos and cabs,” said Kedar Mane, an autorickshaw driver.

“The provision under Section 81 of the Motor Vehicles Act of ₹50 per day fine on vehicles failing to undergo mandatory periodic fitness checks was challenged in the High Court in October 2017, but was upheld in April 2023. Hence, retrospective penalty has been imposed for each day of delay in renewal of fitness certificate,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.