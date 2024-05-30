 RTO launches drive to fine transport vehicles operating sans fitness certificate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RTO launches drive to fine transport vehicles operating sans fitness certificate

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 30, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Pune RTO forms squads to check fitness certificates of transport vehicles; Maharashtra dept imposes ₹50/day fines on non-compliant autorickshaws and buses.

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) has formed squads to check fitness certificate of transport category vehicles.

The action comes after the Maharashtra transport department issued an order on Monday slapping fines of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per day on autorickshaws and private tourist buses operating without fitness certificates. (HT PHOTO)
The action comes after the Maharashtra transport department issued an order on Monday slapping fines of 50 per day on autorickshaws and private tourist buses operating without fitness certificates. (HT PHOTO)

The action comes after the Maharashtra transport department issued an order on Monday slapping fines of 50 per day on autorickshaws and private tourist buses operating without fitness certificates.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The department’s decision has upset rickshaw drivers in the city.

“The fine will put additional financial burden on rickshaw drivers who are already facing competition from app-based autos and cabs,” said Kedar Mane, an autorickshaw driver.

“The provision under Section 81 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 50 per day fine on vehicles failing to undergo mandatory periodic fitness checks was challenged in the High Court in October 2017, but was upheld in April 2023. Hence, retrospective penalty has been imposed for each day of delay in renewal of fitness certificate,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / RTO launches drive to fine transport vehicles operating sans fitness certificate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On