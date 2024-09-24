RTO staff union goes on indefinite strike

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) staff union have started an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands, impacting services at the office. The Motor Vehicles Department has changed the staff transfer policy and departmental exam process that is non-employee friendly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A statement issued by the RTO workers’ association reads, “In the last two years, various unfair administrative provisions have caused many service-related complications. The Motor Vehicles Department has changed the staff transfer policy and departmental exam process that is non-employee friendly. It is yet to implement the Kalaskar panel recommendations that will improve efficiency and better operations. As our demands are not met, the staff have launched an indefinite strike from September 24.”