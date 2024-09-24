Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RTO staff union goes on indefinite strike

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) staff union have started an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands, impacting services at the office

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) staff union have started an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands, impacting services at the office.

The Motor Vehicles Department has changed the staff transfer policy and departmental exam process that is non-employee friendly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Motor Vehicles Department has changed the staff transfer policy and departmental exam process that is non-employee friendly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A statement issued by the RTO workers’ association reads, “In the last two years, various unfair administrative provisions have caused many service-related complications. The Motor Vehicles Department has changed the staff transfer policy and departmental exam process that is non-employee friendly. It is yet to implement the Kalaskar panel recommendations that will improve efficiency and better operations. As our demands are not met, the staff have launched an indefinite strike from September 24.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On