RTO tightens autorickshaw permit rules

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has directed individuals who have obtained autorickshaw permits while being employed with government/semi-government bodies/private companies/other organisations to immediately surrender their permits at the Pune RTO failing which, action will be taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act. Under the act, one of the conditions for issuing an autorickshaw permit is that the applicant must not be engaged in any (other) form of employment. However, authorities have noted widespread violations of this condition. Under the act, one of the conditions for issuing an autorickshaw permit is that the applicant must not be engaged in any (other) form of employment. However, authorities have noted widespread violations of this condition. (HT)

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “While applying for an autorickshaw permit, the applicant submits an affidavit stating that they are not employed anywhere. If the permit holder gets a job after receiving the permit, it is mandatory to surrender the license. Individuals who are otherwise employed have been instructed to surrender their autorickshaw permits immediately.”

The growing population has precipitated a rapid rise in the number of vehicles. The state transport department began issuing autorickshaw permits for private public transport services in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. With an increase in population disproportionate to the number of autorickshaws and also to provide employment opportunities, the RTO began issuing new autorickshaw permits from 2017. At present, Pune city has over 83,000 autorickshaw permits while Pimpri-Chinchwad has more than 40,000 such permits.