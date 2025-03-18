RTO to increase HSRP installation centres in Pune

The state government’s transport department has set a deadline for the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) by April 30. However, citizens are being scheduled for appointments as late as July. In response, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) held a meeting on Monday and directed authorities to increase the number of installation centres to meet the deadline. The state government’s transport department has set a deadline for the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) by April 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“I tried to register and make an appointment on March 16 for the HSRP number plate for my three vehicles, but it was showing July appointment dates. The RTO should increase the registration centres to cater to applicants,” said Kailas Marathe, a citizen.

Another citizen Sanjay Jadhav said, “Last week when I had gone to install my vehicle’s HSRP number plate at a centre in Moshi, I had to wait for more than four hours as there was a heavy rush. So, I had to take leave from the office and spend an entire day just to install the number plate.”

There are over 25 lakh vehicles in Pune district that need new number plates. And currently only 125 centers have been authorised by RTO. There is a demand to increase these centres up to 500 across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Today (on Monday) we held a meeting with the authorised vendor who is setting up these centres and instructed to double the number of centres to provide hassle-free service to citizens. Soon the centres will increase, and we hope that in phase wise manner the centres number will reach up to 500 by next month,” said Swapnil Bhosale, Pune RTO deputy regional transport officer.

As per the RTO’s directive, vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, must have HSRP plates installed by April 30, 2025. The RTO has appointed Rosmerta Company for Pune and 12 other RTO offices to carry out this work.