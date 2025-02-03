Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Sydney test masterclass 

In the 2003-04 Sydney Test against Australia, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar delivered one of the most disciplined innings of his career, scoring an unbeaten 241 runs. What made this performance extraordinary was his conscious decision to avoid playing his signature cover drive—a shot that had led to his dismissals in earlier matches. Sachin Tendulkar attended a special function of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale organized to mark their 75 years in business. Sachin was presented with painting created by artist Kapil Bhimkar on this occasion. (HT PHOTO)

Reflecting on this innings at an event in Pune on Sunday, Tendulkar shared, “I had discussed the shot with my brother Ajit, and he told me the issue was not the shot itself but my shot selection. It wasn’t pre-decided that I wouldn’t hit a cover drive in Sydney, but Ajit challenged me to play without getting out, and I accepted. As I kept leaving deliveries outside off-stump, I thought it was best to avoid playing the cover drive completely.”

This innings highlighted not only Tendulkar’s technical mastery but also his mental discipline and adaptability. By curbing his natural instincts, he demonstrated the importance of patience and strategic thinking—qualities that defined his cricketing legacy.

He also spoke about the value of perseverance, recalling his early days under coach Ramakant Achrekar. “Achrekar sir made me work extremely hard. At the end of the day, he would give me a coin—that was my medal. My father always told me that failure is okay, but taking shortcuts is not,” Tendulkar said.

Emphasising the significance of a strong support system, he likened his cricketing career to a Formula 1 car that relies on a dedicated team. “For me, my team included my family, my coaches, my teammates, the groundsmen, and the people who watched me play,” he said.

Tendulkar was speaking in the city at a special event marking 75 years of Pune-based Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale. Sports journalist Sunandan Lele conducted the interview, and members of the Chitale family—Madhav, Shrikrishna, Sanjay, Kedar, and Indranil Chitale—were present.

Shrikrishna Chitale spoke about the company’s journey, recalling milestones such as supplying butter to the army during wartime and supporting employees during the 1961 Panshet floods. “Our customers have been our biggest brand ambassadors. Trust and quality have always been our guiding principles,” said Sanjay Chitale, adding that the company is now expanding internationally.