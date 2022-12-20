Salesman attacked by group of people in Pune

A 26-year-old salesman working in an electronic showroom in Katraj was attacked by four people on Saturday night when he was returning from his shift in Bibwewadi area, said police officials on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the Hanumant Darwatkar (26), resident of Bibwewadi, he was on his way home on his two-wheeler at 10.30 pm when the accused approached him on their two-wheeler near PMCs health centre. When he enquired about the issue, four people abused and threatened him and also thrashed him with iron rods and sickles.

Darwatkar sustained major injuries on his head and chest.

BP Shirsat, police sub-inspector at Bibwewadi police station said, “We have collected CCTV footages in the locality and identified the accused. Soon, we will arrest them.”

A case under sections 307, 341, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bibwewadi police station.