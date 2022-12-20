Home / Cities / Pune News / Salesman attacked by group of people in Pune

Salesman attacked by group of people in Pune

pune news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 12:46 AM IST

A 26-year-old salesman working in an electronic showroom in Katraj area of Pune was attacked by four people

A 26-year-old salesman working in an electronic showroom in Katraj area of Pune was attacked by four people. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 26-year-old salesman working in an electronic showroom in Katraj was attacked by four people on Saturday night when he was returning from his shift in Bibwewadi area, said police officials on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the Hanumant Darwatkar (26), resident of Bibwewadi, he was on his way home on his two-wheeler at 10.30 pm when the accused approached him on their two-wheeler near PMCs health centre. When he enquired about the issue, four people abused and threatened him and also thrashed him with iron rods and sickles.

Darwatkar sustained major injuries on his head and chest.

BP Shirsat, police sub-inspector at Bibwewadi police station said, “We have collected CCTV footages in the locality and identified the accused. Soon, we will arrest them.”

A case under sections 307, 341, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bibwewadi police station.

Story Saved
