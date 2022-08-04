Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark’s report.
The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled ‘Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid’ on Thursday.
A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Out of these, three budget sessions were selected for this study. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
According to the report, 778 questions were asked in 2020, 372 in 2021 and 708 in 2022. In the 14th legislative assembly, the health-related questions were only 5%, which doubled to 10.41% in the current session.
While the health-related questions saw a rise, questions related to women and children were only 2% and two MLAs asked questions on child marriage practices.
In the last session, 166 were health-related questions, of these 3% were related to Primary Health Centre (PHC). In the current session, the number went up to 12%. The maximum number of health-related questions were asked from the Mumbai Suburban district followed Nagpur and Pune districts. Kolhapur, Hingoli, Bhandara, Washim, Parbhani and Nandurbar districts did not ask a single question,stated the report.
There were 76 education-related questions, which include fee hike and 12 related to educational infrastructure which include repairs of classrooms among other things. Another 12 questions pertained to the corruption in the education system. A total of 12 districts did not ask a single education-related question, according to the report
Of the eight questions pertaining to sports, one was about designing a policy to ensure that high quality sportspersons are created while the rest of the questions pertained to building new sports complexes, funds for the same and appointments of sports teachers.
Similarly, questions related to irrigation, human resources, power supply, subsidies, tribals, PDS, crime also remained at a mere 2%.
However, the expectation that districts having low Human Development Index (HDI) would ask more questions was unfortunately not proven true by the elected representatives. The total number of questions asked from all the nine districts with low HDI (196) was almost half of the total number of questions asked from Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts put together (388).
Priority subjects:
Infrastructure: 176 questions
Health: 166 questions
Agriculture: 125 questions
Water: 96 questions
Environment: 81 questions
Illegal activities: 78 questions
Party-wise performance
BJP: 53.8% questions
Shiv Sena: 15.6% questions
Congress: 15.2% questions
NCP: 8.5 % questions
-
Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH
A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.
-
Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations. Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns. Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.
-
Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune
The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station. According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.
-
U.P.: Fraudulent WhatsApp messages baffle senior HC lawyers in Lucknow
Many senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court have been getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages for the last one month asking them to purchase Amazon gift cards through a link forwarded on their numbers. The unidentified conman sending these messages has introduced himself as Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal. Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of the state government has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection.
-
NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana
Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday. The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics