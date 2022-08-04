Home / Cities / Pune News / Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health

Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health

pune news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:42 PM IST
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark’s report
Mumbai-based NGO Sampark’s report t titled ‘Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid’ on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Mumbai-based NGO Sampark’s report t titled ‘Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid’ on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark’s report.

The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled ‘Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid’ on Thursday.

A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Out of these, three budget sessions were selected for this study. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.

According to the report, 778 questions were asked in 2020, 372 in 2021 and 708 in 2022. In the 14th legislative assembly, the health-related questions were only 5%, which doubled to 10.41% in the current session.

While the health-related questions saw a rise, questions related to women and children were only 2% and two MLAs asked questions on child marriage practices.

In the last session, 166 were health-related questions, of these 3% were related to Primary Health Centre (PHC). In the current session, the number went up to 12%. The maximum number of health-related questions were asked from the Mumbai Suburban district followed Nagpur and Pune districts. Kolhapur, Hingoli, Bhandara, Washim, Parbhani and Nandurbar districts did not ask a single question,stated the report.

There were 76 education-related questions, which include fee hike and 12 related to educational infrastructure which include repairs of classrooms among other things. Another 12 questions pertained to the corruption in the education system. A total of 12 districts did not ask a single education-related question, according to the report

Of the eight questions pertaining to sports, one was about designing a policy to ensure that high quality sportspersons are created while the rest of the questions pertained to building new sports complexes, funds for the same and appointments of sports teachers.

Similarly, questions related to irrigation, human resources, power supply, subsidies, tribals, PDS, crime also remained at a mere 2%.

However, the expectation that districts having low Human Development Index (HDI) would ask more questions was unfortunately not proven true by the elected representatives. The total number of questions asked from all the nine districts with low HDI (196) was almost half of the total number of questions asked from Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts put together (388).

Priority subjects:

Infrastructure: 176 questions

Health: 166 questions

Agriculture: 125 questions

Water: 96 questions

Environment: 81 questions

Illegal activities: 78 questions

Party-wise performance

BJP: 53.8% questions

Shiv Sena: 15.6% questions

Congress: 15.2% questions

NCP: 8.5 % questions

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • ascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6. Dr Anil Luther, who heads the vascular surgery unit at CMCH, Ludhiana, said, “During a combined research study based on 268 patients done by CMC and 21 other hospitals across India, we observed that there were high incidents of blockage in the arteries of the patients affected by Covid-19.” (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH

    A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.

  • According to the Ludhiana CP, despite appealing to residents several times to get the verification of their tenants, domestic help and employees done, many people had not applied for it. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification

    Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations. Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns. Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.

  • The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune

    The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station. According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.

  • Bulbul Godiyal , senior advocate and former additional advocate general of U.P. government, has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection. (For Representation)

    U.P.: Fraudulent WhatsApp messages baffle senior HC lawyers in Lucknow

    Many senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court have been getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages for the last one month asking them to purchase Amazon gift cards through a link forwarded on their numbers. The unidentified conman sending these messages has introduced himself as Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal. Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of the state government has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection.

  • Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association holding protest against the state government in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana

    Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday. The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out