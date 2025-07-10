Sangli police arrest 3 in rape and suicide of minor girl

PUNE: Sangli police on Wednesday arrested three individuals in alleged rape and suicidal death of the minor girl in Kargani village in Atpadi tehsil of the Sangli district. The incident was reported on Tuesday, when a 16-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped by the accused in front of her sister. Police on Wednesday arrested three individuals in alleged rape and suicidal death of minor girl in Kargani village in Atpadi tehsil of Sangli district. (IANS (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY))

In connection with the case, Atpadi police booked Raju Gend, Ramdas Gaikwad, Anil Kale, and Rohit Kharat, all residents of Kargani village. Following the victim’s death, enraged villagers reportedly assaulted the prime accused, Gaikwad, before handing him over to the police. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. While Gend, Kale, and Kharat have been arrested, Gaikwad will be formally taken into custody after his discharge, police officials said.

According to the Police investigation, the victim was a Class 10th student. For the last few days, the accused were allegedly following her and harassing her. Accused Gend allegedly raped her in front of her sister. The accused reportedly filmed her obscene video and threatened to make it viral. On Sunday, the victim informed her parents about the incident. But before they filed a police complaint, she died by suicide.

Vipul Chhaya Vijay Patil, sub divisional police officer, Vita, said, “We have arrested three accused in this case, while the fourth accused is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.”

Vinay Bahir, PI, Atpadi police station said, “Police also enquired about the sister of the deceased girl, and she also didn’t know much about the incident.’’

As per the complaint, police registered case against the accused under rape and abetment of suicide charges.