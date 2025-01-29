Menu Explore
Sangli police raid MD manufacturing unit, arrest three

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 29, 2025 05:08 AM IST

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car carrying the banned drug at around 7.45 pm on Monday

In a late-night operation on Monday, the Sangli police raided a company located in Karve MIDC area near Vita and uncovered a major drug manufacturing racket. The police seized MD drug products worth 29.73 crore from the premises.

After questioning, the police raided Ram Krishna Hari Mauli Industries areas in MIDC and seized 14.50 kg of MD drugs and manufacturing material worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.73 crore. (HT PHOTO)
After questioning, the police raided Ram Krishna Hari Mauli Industries areas in MIDC and seized 14.50 kg of MD drugs and manufacturing material worth 29.73 crore. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Rahudeep Dhanji Boricha, 41, from Bharuch in Gujarat; Suleman Johar Sheikh, 32, from Bandra West in Mumbai and Balraj Amar Katari, 24, from Vita. Boricha and Sheikh have criminal record and Katari is working for them as local contact, a police official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car carrying the banned drug at around 7.45 pm on Monday. After questioning, the police raided Ram Krishna Hari Mauli Industries areas in MIDC and seized 14.50 kg of MD drugs and manufacturing material worth 29.73 crore.

Satish Shinde, inspector, local crime branch Sangli police, said, “Boricha is a graduate in chemistry and has sound knowledge of various chemicals. During his past jail term, he learned how to make MD drug and started producing it at the company premises that he hired at a monthly rent of 30,000 since last one month. Katari and Sheikh used to supply MD drugs to cities like Pune and Mumbai.”

Vita Police Station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 8(c), 21(c), 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPD) Act, 1985.

Follow Us On