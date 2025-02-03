Sanjeevraje Naik Nimbalkar likely to return to Ajit Pawar’s NCP 

Ahead of the upcoming local body elections in various parts of the state, prominent National Congress Party (SP) leader from Satara district Sanjeevraje Naik Nimbalkar is likely to return to Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar is a cousin of the former legislative council speaker and royal family member Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. (HT)

Naik-Nimbalkar had joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) along with then-sitting Phaltan legislator Deepak Chavan just before the recently held assembly polls. However, his elder brother and sitting legislator in the state council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar that time had decided to remain in the party but refrain from the election campaign.

Commenting on the development, Aditi Tatkare, minister of women and child development of Maharashtra, said, “Many politicians and senior leaders are meeting us and decisions on this matter will be taken soon.”

Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar is a cousin of the former legislative council speaker and royal family member Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, who holds a grip over parts of Satara including Phaltan.

With him, Aniket Raje Naik Nimbalkar, the son of Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, is also expected to join Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Sanjeevraje and Aniket are playing a significant role in managing the political affairs of Phaltan tehsil on behalf of Ramraje. It is expected that Sanjeevraje, along with Aniket and Vishwajitraje Naik Nimbalkar, will soon join Ajit Pawar’s faction.