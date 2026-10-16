Maa Durga’s imagery finds a place in contemporary sarees this festive season

Fabric and craft

While traditional Pujo sarees include Laal Paar (cotton), Garad and Korial (silk), Jamdani (cotton muslin), people are also experimenting with organza, tissue silk and muslin, as interest in Maa Durga’s iconography in fashion grows. This is brought to life with a range of techniques such as Bengal Kantha embroidery, traditional Batik and hand-block printing, Aari work, and woven or painted details, where appropriate. “The traditional lal paar shada saree is an emotion for every Bengali woman. We build on this tradition by using the fabric as a canvas that narrates Maa Durga’s story,” says Banerjii.